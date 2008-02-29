Could Trism Make iPhone Gaming... Fun?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Demiforce's Trism may be the first iPhone (and iPod Touch) game that we'll ever play. Willingly, that is, because its use of touchscreen and built-in accelerometer controls sound far more interesting than playing a quick and dirty port of Bejeweled or Solitaire. Simon Carless from GameSetWatch spoke with Steve D. of Demiforce to learn more about the game, which is planned for a commercial release as soon as that SDK is ready for primetime. In the meantime, however, anyone looking to play it would have to do so on a phone unlocked with Jailbreak. The video and interview are both worth some of your precious internet time.

Interview: The Next Big Puzzle Game Wave? iPhone + Accelerometer! [GameSetWatch]

