Crackdown Team Debuts APB, The Counter-Strike of MMOs

Dave Jones of Realtime Worlds wowed GDC audiences this week with his presentation "My First MMO", debuting the successor to the award winning Crackdown known as APB. APB, Jones explained, is a massively multiplayer online game without the grind, one that draws inspiration from Counter-Strike more than it does from Ultima Online, EverQuest or World of Warcraft. Why Counter-Strike? "There's no persistence, no progression, no customisation, its just damn fun," Jones said.

APB does have persistence and progression, if done a bit non-traditionally. But customisation is one feature that APB has in spades.

  • Jessica Guest

    Yea looks great, Why isn't there a single female shown ?

  • Retort Guest

    who needs girls! yuck!

    he-man woman haters club!!!!!!

