Crap, So I'm Sick (Gee, Thanks!)

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: A Tough Valentine's
Words don't express how terrible that is. Please pass along my sympathies.
Wife and kid are better and now, well, I'm sick. Wish I'd gone to the AOU show. Seemed like fun! Had to attend to stuff here at home, though. Next year! Gonna go crawl in bed and shiver myself to sleep. Nothing like a case of the chills and a sore throat. FUN.
