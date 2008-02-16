Crap, So I'm Sick (Gee, Thanks!)

To: Crecente

From: Ashcraft

RE: A Tough Valentine's

Words don't express how terrible that is. Please pass along my sympathies.

Wife and kid are better and now, well, I'm sick. Wish I'd gone to the AOU show. Seemed like fun! Had to attend to stuff here at home, though. Next year! Gonna go crawl in bed and shiver myself to sleep. Nothing like a case of the chills and a sore throat. FUN.

What you missed last night

See humans play SF4, super quick impressions, first SF4 footage

First The King of Fighters XII footage

Mario Kart Wii box art confirmed

New SF4 cabinet