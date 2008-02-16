Crap, So I'm Sick (Gee, Thanks!)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: A Tough Valentine's

Words don't express how terrible that is. Please pass along my sympathies.

Wife and kid are better and now, well, I'm sick. Wish I'd gone to the AOU show. Seemed like fun! Had to attend to stuff here at home, though. Next year! Gonna go crawl in bed and shiver myself to sleep. Nothing like a case of the chills and a sore throat. FUN.

What you missed last night
See humans play SF4, super quick impressions, first SF4 footage
First The King of Fighters XII footage
Mario Kart Wii box art confirmed
New SF4 cabinet

