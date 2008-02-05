Criterion Explains Burnout 360 Hard Drive Requirement

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

burnout-paradise-20070707094318864.jpgOn Criterion's site, they just posted a somewhat long explanation of why they couldn't bring Burnout Paradise online play to Xbox 360 owners who don't have the optional hard drive. Essentially, it boiled down to preserving the game or preserving some of the audience. And Criterion chose the game.

We opened a dialogue with Microsoft to attempt to discover a possible solution and all possible technical options were investigated to retain the seamless freedom of Burnout without requiring the HDD. Unfortunately a solution was not available and we decided together that it would be in the best interests of the Burnout community if we require the HDD for full online play.

Psst, Criterion. Allow me to let you in on a little secret: nobody cares about Xbox Arcade owners. The apology is nice, but it's the equivalent of saying you're sorry to a a guy who is too stupid to stop punching himself in the balls, even though it hurts like hell every time.

XBOX 360 HDD/ONLINE STATEMENT [Criterion via N4G]

Comments

  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    Why can't more games require the hard drive, sure would have helped Mass Effect's loading times.

    0
  • Matt Buckner Guest

    Seriously, if you own a 360 w/out a hdd, you don't deserve to own a next gen console.

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    "nobody cares about Xbox Arcade owners. The apology is nice, but it's the equivalent of saying you're sorry to a a guy who is too stupid to stop punching himself in the balls, even though it hurts like hell every time."

    This kind of quote and the comments above sicken me.

    Well I'm SORRY SOME PEOPLE AREN'T MILLIONAIRES YOU FREAKING SNOBS. I'm sorry that some people who enjoy playing games have - gasp - OTHER COMMITMENTS - yes that's right, some people have families! Some people, believe it or not, have more important things to spend their money on than some extra storage for their already expensive game console. Yeah, I know, John Smith loving his wife and daughter more than his 360 is ridiculous, why does he buy them birthday presents? He shouldn't have bought that silly car - why go to work every day when you can just play your expensive game system all the time?

    Microsoft offered the Core and Arcade units and advertised them as being fully compatible with Xbox 360 games - which is why games like Football Manager 2007 and Burnout Paradise's requirements simply shouldn't be allowed. They should tell the damn studios to get back to work and fix their files. 99% of games work with just a memory unit, so these studios can go screw themselves.

    Was the lack of a hard drive requirement a silly decision by Microsoft? Perhaps, but they should learn to stick with a decision once they've made it.

    0

