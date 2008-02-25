CryENGINE 2 Does Bouncing Balls Better Than Commercials Do



Poor CryENGINE 2. It didn't get enough hugs as a child, and now it's got some serious insecurity issues. It's always trying to show us how much better it is than real life. Trees, shacks, whatever, if it's real, CryENGINE 2 wants us to know that it can't just do real, it can do real better than real. Latest example: that Bravia commercial with the bouncing balls. CryENGINE 2 can so do that.