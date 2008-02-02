Crysis Comeback: Moves 1 Million Copies

In the midst of the huge releases in the months that led up to Christmas, Crysis got off to a very slow start, selling a meager 86,000 copies in its first few weeks on shelves. But what looked like it could have been one of the greatest gaming flops in recent history has done a complete 180, grown legs and moved 1 Million copies according to a recent report by EA.

Now we wonder if UT3—another anticipated PC title which also flopped in November '07—has made the same sort of comeback.