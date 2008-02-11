Kotakuite CyK sent in this shot of his amazingly well done Agent 47 custom figure. According to Cyk, Agent 47 stands 12" tall and has multiple points of articulation. The head is incredibly well sculpted and quite impressive. He comes with two silverballers, a custom made Walther WA2000 sniper rifle and an "accurate" barcode on the back of his head. And to make things extra detailed, Cyk also includes a tiny lockable briefcase and four one sixth scale spent 7.62mm shell casings. If you'd like Agent 47 and all his little accouterments, you can bid for him on eBay.
Custom Agent 47 Figure
Oddly he looks like he has more emotion than the dude that played him in the movie.