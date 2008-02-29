David Jaffe Re-Invisions Mario, Is Going Bald

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Kotaku guest editor and Game Trailers faceman Geoff Keighley talks to David Jaffe about important things like overestimating the audience for small games, the possibility of Twisted Metal for the PS3 and hair loss. There's also a hundred dollar bet whether Ken Kutaragi knows who David Jaffe is. So exciting! Hit the jump for part 2, where Jaffe talks about how he'd do a Mario game. (Hint: DRUGS.) David Jaffe Goes Bald? [VH1]

