Day Note Now In Bore-o-vision

To: Ashcraft

From: McWhertor

Re: Hey, wait... where's the Night Note?

I was telling Crecente earlier today during one of our phone conversations how difficult it is to even attempt a Day Note when you spend the majority of your day holding the couch down. I suppose I could come up with some interesting fabrications that might make life seem more exciting than whiling away one's time watching Arrested Development and The Colbert Report between bouts of nose-picking, but I'd feel like nothing but a liar. Tomorrow will certainly be more exciting though, as a good portion of my day will be spent playing a highly anticipated game that I'm not 100% sure I'm allowed to mention. Expect impressions and news from my hands-on this Monday, though. That is, unless there's an embargo. I'm off to play its predecessors in an attempt to warm up the digits.

What you missed today

Maggie looks at Cinema, Games, and Sex

New Silent Hill V screens

Are Microsoft's best Xbox 360 years behind them?

Bionic Commando goes under the Crecentescope

Titan Quest team gives up the ghost

Wii games set (region) free