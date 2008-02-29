The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Day Note Now In Bore-o-vision

To: Ashcraft
From: McWhertor
Re: Hey, wait... where's the Night Note?

I was telling Crecente earlier today during one of our phone conversations how difficult it is to even attempt a Day Note when you spend the majority of your day holding the couch down. I suppose I could come up with some interesting fabrications that might make life seem more exciting than whiling away one's time watching Arrested Development and The Colbert Report between bouts of nose-picking, but I'd feel like nothing but a liar. Tomorrow will certainly be more exciting though, as a good portion of my day will be spent playing a highly anticipated game that I'm not 100% sure I'm allowed to mention. Expect impressions and news from my hands-on this Monday, though. That is, unless there's an embargo. I'm off to play its predecessors in an attempt to warm up the digits.

What you missed today
Maggie looks at Cinema, Games, and Sex
New Silent Hill V screens
Are Microsoft's best Xbox 360 years behind them?
Bionic Commando goes under the Crecentescope
Titan Quest team gives up the ghost
Wii games set (region) free

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles