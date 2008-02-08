DDR Workout Benchmarked, Found Healthy (Again)

DDR might not still be all the rage with Wii Fit around, but its health benefits are legitimate according to the American Council on Exercise (ACE). We just came across and interesting study from late 2007 testing people ages 12-25 in which ACE calculated that teens burned 5.9 calories per minute on easy, and 6.7 and 8.1 calories on standard and difficult, respectively. For adults, probably because they weigh more, those numbers were even higher. So let's compare DDR to some standard aerobic activities and see how it holds up, shall we?

These statistics are all based upon a 160 - 170lb person, so my guess is that they will be a little naturally inflated over teen stats.

Walking (4 mph) - 6.1cal/min

Bicycling (10 mph) - 7.8cal/min

Jogging (5 mph) - 11.5cal/min

Basketball (full court) - 13.2cal/min

So if you are playing on standard or above, you really aren't doing too badly.



Ace Fitness PDF [via I4U] [Stats from CoolNurse]