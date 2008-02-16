Dead Head Fred Wins First WGA Award

Dead Head Fred has walked away with the first ever WGA (Wrter's Guild of America) Videogame Writing Award. While skeptics like me worry that this award might just be a WGA manoeuvre to eventually get their hands in the small pockets of video game writers, it's positive to see the WGA recognising some of the excellent, overlooked writing in video games.

I haven't played Dead Head Fred since E3 '06—when I enjoyed it quote a bit. So would anyone else like to share some of the game's more quotable lines in the comments?