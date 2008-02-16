Dead Head Fred Wins First WGA Award

Dead Head Fred has walked away with the first ever WGA (Wrter's Guild of America) Videogame Writing Award. While skeptics like me worry that this award might just be a WGA manoeuvre to eventually get their hands in the small pockets of video game writers, it's positive to see the WGA recognising some of the excellent, overlooked writing in video games.
I haven't played Dead Head Fred since E3 '06—when I enjoyed it quote a bit. So would anyone else like to share some of the game's more quotable lines in the comments?
D3Publisher of America and Vicious Cycle Software's Dead Head Fred™ Wins WGA's First-Ever Videogame Writing Award
Writers David Ellis and Adam Cogan Are Recognized by the WGA for Their Outstanding Achievement in Bringing Dead Head Fred to Life
LOS ANGELES—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Dead Head Fred, the critically acclaimed videogame created specifically for the PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) by publisher D3Publisher of America, Inc. (D3PA), and developer Vicious Cycle Software, Inc., has won the Writers Guild of America's inaugural Videogame Writing Award. The 2008 Writers Guild Awards for outstanding achievement in writing for screen, television, documentary, radio, promotion, and videogames during 2007 were announced on Saturday, February 9th.
"D3PA and the entire Dead Head Fred team at Vicious Cycle are all very grateful and humbled by this award," said Yoji Takenaka, executive vice president and chief operations officer, D3PA. "We look forward to bringing fans many more top quality games and continuing to elevate the standard of game writing in the industry."
Developed by the WGA and spearheaded by the Guild's New Media Caucus to encourage storytelling excellence in videogames, improve the status of writers, and foster uniform standards within the gaming industry, the WGA's inaugural Videogame Writing Award spotlights quality work by videogame writers, raising their profiles, and validating their contributions to this rapidly maturing medium. The WGA Videogame Writing Award honors the best qualifying script from a videogame published in the previous year.
"Being nominated along with so many top caliber writers for the first WGA Video Game Writing Award was an honor in itself, so it's fantastic that we won," said Eric Peterson, president and chief executive officer, Vicious Cycle Software. "Dead Head Fred was something we had a lot of fun with and we are glad that players and fans are enjoying the game as much as we do."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink