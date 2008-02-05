Dead Rising 2 Rumoured To Be In The Works, But Not At Capcom

The latest issue of EGM should be hitting subscriber mailboxes any day now, but 1UP has an early look at the month's rumour round up from the enigmatic Quarterman. One of the biggest unconfirmed stories is that Capcom is indeed readying a sequel to Xbox 360 zombie fest Dead Rising. A Western developer is rumoured to have taken the development reins, one based in the Los Angeles area. Capcom has certainly warmed up to developers outside of Japan, as development on Okami, Bionic Commando and Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix has been outsourced westward.

Other enticing rumor tidbits: a forthcoming announcement from Team Ico, plus ports of Everyday Shooter and God of War: Chains of Olympus. I'm going to check the mailbox one more time. Things often get jammed in there. *checks* Damn it!!

Rumors: Dead Rising 2, God of War PS2 [1UP]