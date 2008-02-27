EA has finally given their take on survival-horror in space a release date, aiming for that oh-so-obvious of fall horror game release dates, October 31st. The spooktacular launch date covers both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of Dead Space, with the recently confirmed PC version still awaiting an official date. In honor of this Halloween treat, EA has let slip a new trailer for the game, which is pretty much the same stuff we've seen before, remixed with a date at the end. Hopefully they'll release a trailer between now and the release that shows us something new.
Dead Space Gets Obvious October Release Date
