Delicious Lost Odyssey Hamburger

We love burgers — especially MOS burgers. They are truly tasty burgers! Over in Hong Kong, gamers who purchase Lost Odyssey at Toys 'R Us can take the receipt to their local MOS and get a free gift. Microsoft has teamed up with the Japanese burger joint for Lost Odyssey meals — something they didn't even do in Japan! Mmmm. Kaim burgers.

