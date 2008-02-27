Destination PlayStation Round Up. Word out of Scotsdale, Arizona this morning brings all sorts of good news. According to sources at the retailer-only conference, we finally have domestic ship dates for Metal Gear Solid 4 and the DualShock 3 as well as info on a new PSP bundle. But is that all we can expect? And when is SCEA going to make this stuff official? Nope and hopefully soon, respectively.