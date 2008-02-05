Best Buy doesn't lie, as the threat of the Devil May Cry anime's cancellation truly has ended. An anonymous employee has provided us with photos of the new ADV Films discs in hand, complete with Best Buy price tags and manufacturer labels, definitive proof that the publisher has made good on its release. We wrote last week that the Capcom licensed series was one of many ADV titles whose future was in doubt after the publisher dropped dozens of upcoming releases from its web site, but it appears DMC is good to go. Thanks for the heads up, anonymous.
Devil May Cry 4 Anime Does Exist
