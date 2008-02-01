Devil May Cry 4 Finally Coming To Dartboards

Japanese gamers who are still on the fence about a PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 purchase got some good news today, as Capcom is bringing Devil May Cry 4 to electronic dartboards. Specifically, Epoch's PC-Darts platform, which hooks up to Windows boxes via a USB connection. How will it play? Just like regular darts, I suppose, but there will be fantastic Devil May Cry 4 wallpapers and sound effects to enhance the experience. At only 31,290 yen (about $US 290) I don't know how any Capcom fan could pass this one up.

Capcom Releases DMC4 Downloads For PC-Darts [Game Watch]