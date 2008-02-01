Devil May Cry 4 Finally Coming To Dartboards

Japanese gamers who are still on the fence about a PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 purchase got some good news today, as Capcom is bringing Devil May Cry 4 to electronic dartboards. Specifically, Epoch's PC-Darts platform, which hooks up to Windows boxes via a USB connection. How will it play? Just like regular darts, I suppose, but there will be fantastic Devil May Cry 4 wallpapers and sound effects to enhance the experience. At only 31,290 yen (about $US 290) I don't know how any Capcom fan could pass this one up.
Capcom Releases DMC4 Downloads For PC-Darts [Game Watch]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink