Devil May Cry 4 Promo Swaps Girly Men For Girly Girl

Devil May Cry's always been a rather sexy series. Effeminate heroes, long red coats, exposed man-chests, you know how it goes. But a slutty series? No. Not until today, anyway. High-brow British men's lifestyle magazine Front has subbed Dante and Nero from the game's screens and replaced them with the demure, classily-named Vikki Blows. What will those marketing types think of next?
Devil May Cry 4 [TVG]
