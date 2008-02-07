Devil May Cry 4 PS3: The Mandatory Install



Worried over Devil May Cry 4's mandatory install on the PS3? It's OK. You can try before you buy! Crecente's taking one for the team and will be installing the game, following Capcom's instructions on how to pass the time to the letter. That means a sandwich, and that means a soda. A low blood sugar level doesn't just make him dizzy, it makes his hair go limp, and lifeless, and nobody wants to see that.