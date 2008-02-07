The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Devil May Cry 4 PS3: The Mandatory Install


Watch live video from kotaku on Justin.tv

Worried over Devil May Cry 4's mandatory install on the PS3? It's OK. You can try before you buy! Crecente's taking one for the team and will be installing the game, following Capcom's instructions on how to pass the time to the letter. That means a sandwich, and that means a soda. A low blood sugar level doesn't just make him dizzy, it makes his hair go limp, and lifeless, and nobody wants to see that.

Comments

  • Codeninja Guest

    People are looking at this the wrong way. Think of the install process as Capcom's latest game!
    MaS-GaS AKA: "Make a Sandwich, Get a Soda"

    I feel that loading 5 GB of data onto a console hard drive, somewhat violates the concept of console gaming. And as a student of programming I find it totally unnecessary.

    My hypothesis:
    That they could have loaded the data as needed for the current level onto the hard disk, while the game was playing.

    This would have had the same effect as the 5 GB install - except, you know... without the side effects of filling the hard drive up, making people delete the content or uninstall another game to play DMC4, and then likely in the future have to reinstall DMC4 to play through it a second time.

    MaS-GaS gets a 2/5 on my game rating. Who else has got a rating for it?

    0
  • rambo Guest

    surely they could have made the installation optional... and then to say you can eat a sandwich in the meantime, it's a bit of a slap in the face.

    from what i have read, it makes minimal difference in terms of the load times compared to the 360 - halving 4 seconds into 2 seconds isn't going to make it a markedly better experience.

    oh and check out the PA comic.
    http://www.penny-arcade.com/comic/2008/02/06

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles