Devil May Cry 4 Ships Two Million

Multi-plat pays — big time. Just ask Capcom! Its multi-platform title Devil May Cry 4 is the fastest selling entry in the DMC series, shipping two million copies. Until Devil May Cry 3, the games were PlayStation exclusives, and DMC4 was originally announced as PS3-only. Then Capcom realised it wanted to make way more money! And so, we have a multi-plat version selling like hotcakes. Mmmm... And who doesn't like hotcakes?!
DMC4 Hits 2 Million [Gamespot][Pic]
