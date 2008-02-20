Devil May Cry 4 Ships Two Million

Multi-plat pays — big time. Just ask Capcom! Its multi-platform title Devil May Cry 4 is the fastest selling entry in the DMC series, shipping two million copies. Until Devil May Cry 3, the games were PlayStation exclusives, and DMC4 was originally announced as PS3-only. Then Capcom realised it wanted to make way more money! And so, we have a multi-plat version selling like hotcakes. Mmmm... And who doesn't like hotcakes?!

