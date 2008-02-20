The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Devil May Cry 4 Ships Two Million

Multi-plat pays — big time. Just ask Capcom! Its multi-platform title Devil May Cry 4 is the fastest selling entry in the DMC series, shipping two million copies. Until Devil May Cry 3, the games were PlayStation exclusives, and DMC4 was originally announced as PS3-only. Then Capcom realised it wanted to make way more money! And so, we have a multi-plat version selling like hotcakes. Mmmm... And who doesn't like hotcakes?!
DMC4 Hits 2 Million [Gamespot][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles