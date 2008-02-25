I am an obsessive collector of action figures, but during my time as a transient I stopped purchasing things due to lack of funds and shelves to put them on. Now that I am back in the land of the apartment dwellers, my interest in little plastic men has been renewed with this awesome DMC III Dante Revoltech figure. When I was in Tokyo I found an early Dante Revoltech figure at a store but unfortunately it was only on display. They had no actual one for sale and despite the efforts of myself, Witzbold and Cheapy D, we were unable to find one anywhere. Well now it seems a new version is coming out that I will be able to get my hands on come March.

Talk trash with Dante! From Capcom's Devil May Cry 3, Dante comes equipped with a new joint system that allows for a ton of dynamic action poses using only 14 joints! Ready to be posed on his action base, this 6-inch action figure comes equipped with one interchangeable head, two hand guns, a sword, a double-barreled sawed-off shot gun, and an electric guitar.

Sign me up! I just hope my roommate doesn't walk in on me having intimate trash talk conversations with a tiny six inch man.

Devil May Cry III Dante Revoltech Action Figure [Entertainment Earth - via the bbps]