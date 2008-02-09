The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Did BioWare Have Their Heads In The Sand Over Mass Effect Controversy?

That's certainly what N'Gai Croal is suggesting over at Level Up. Having had the chance to sit down with BioWare's Ray Muzyka at DICE last night, he asked why it had been journalists and publishers who had come to Mass Effect's defence after it was attacked on Fox, and not the game's creators themselves. Muzyka's response? That they were happy to let the "community" be the first to come to their defence. And aside from a short statement issued to the New York Times, that's exactly what they did. Let others come to their own game's defence. Which doesn't sit well with Croal:

In order to sit at the grown-ups table, culturally speaking, developers are going to have to act like adults. And that means not letting other people do their fighting for them.

Little harsh, perhaps, but also largely on the money.
Like Having A Gun Pointed At Your Baby: Discussing the Fox News/Mass Effect Controversy With BioWare General Manager Ray Muzyka [Level Up]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles