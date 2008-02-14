Did You Enjoy Velociraptor Safari?

What a silly question. Of course you enjoyed Velociraptor Safari. You enjoyed it to bits. So you'll no doubt also enjoy Flashbang's latest project, Jetpack Brontosaurus, which is briefly described as "Splendid jetpack dreams of the Apatosaurus named Brontosaurus". No, I am not making this up. Somebody give these guys some publisher money, and make it snappy.

