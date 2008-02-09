Discs Of Tron Rezzing On XBLA Next Week

Can you hear the music? Those thirteen notes that sum up the movie Tron so perfectly should once again be hitting Xbox Live Arcade next week as Disney readies the arcade classic Discs of Tron for release next Wednesday. Not to be confused with the Intellivision title Tron Deadly Discs - the sole reason my first computer was an Intellivision Aquarius - TDD is the game that featured one on one disc battles versus a computer controlled Sark. The game comes in both standard and enhanced flavors, with the latter delivering updated graphics and sound. All this, plus four (sadly offline) multiplayer modes: Classic Versus, Speed Versus, Co-op, and Deadly Disc Versus. Great job Disney! Now go make us another Tron movie!

Combatants Prepare to Battle Sark Again in Discs of Tron

Disney Interactive Studios Announces Classic Game Will Be Available Through Xbox LIVE Arcade on February 13

BURBANK, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—The ground-breaking film "Tron," about a man who ventures inside a video game and has to battle for survival, spawned two classic arcade games in the early 1980s. Disney Interactive Studios today announced Discs of Tron, the second arcade game inspired by the film, will be available on February 13 for Xbox LIVE® Arcade for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft.

In Discs of Tron, players face off in a three-dimensional arena against the film's villain, Sark, as they throw discs to try to knock him off of a platform or "derezz" him with a disc while he counters. The game, which includes both classic and enhanced modes, gets increasingly more difficult as players progress. A player's advancement through the game includes multiple platforms of different altitudes, a barricade between the two combatants and chasers, which are secondary weapons from Sark. The player's deflector can provide necessary temporary protection from Sark's onslaught of discs.

Discs of Tron, which received an 8.0 out of 10 review score from Official Xbox Magazine (U.S.), includes multiplayer modes: Classic Versus (highest score wins), Speed Versus (player to reach determined score first wins), Co-op (two players' scores combined for leader board results) and Deadly Disc Versus (players play simultaneously and power-ups help one player or hinder another).

"Discs of Tron is considered an arcade classic as it mesmerized fans who wanted an entertaining and challenging experience derived from the innovative film," said Craig Relyea, senior vice president of global marketing, Disney Interactive Studios. "The game's release on Xbox LIVE Arcade enables multiple generations to play the addictive game in both its original form from 25 years ago and an enhanced mode with upgraded graphics and sound."

The enhanced mode features high-definition graphics that show the three-dimensional arena surrounded by a cityscape from the world of Tron. The game's audio is also upgraded in the enhanced mode.

From Disney Interactive Studios and developed by Backbone Entertainment, Discs of Tron is rated E for Everyone by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

The original Tron arcade game, which is comprised of four mini-games inspired by the film and features an enhanced mode and multiplayer challenges, is now available on Xbox LIVE Arcade.