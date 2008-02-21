Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness Competition Closed! We hope you got your entries in on time! Now we're going to take a careful look at all the entries and post the winner, as well as the four runners-up, on Monday. I know the weekend is ages to wait, but we don't want to rush the judging process. Thanks to everyone who entered - we saw a lot of quality work. And cheers of course to KOEI/THQ for supplying the goods.