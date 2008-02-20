Hoping to get the jump on any attempt from Nintendo to bring features made popular on the Wii and Xbox 360, Disney is adding a feature called DGamer to future Nintendo DS titles. The first game to support the DGamer service will be The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian bringing the Disney equivalent of Miis, Achievements (called "Honours") and an online Pictochat-esque instant messaging app.
Disney Brings Its Own Miis, Achievements To The Nintendo DS
