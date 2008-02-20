The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Disney Brings Its Own Miis, Achievements To The Nintendo DS

Hoping to get the jump on any attempt from Nintendo to bring features made popular on the Wii and Xbox 360, Disney is adding a feature called DGamer to future Nintendo DS titles. The first game to support the DGamer service will be The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian bringing the Disney equivalent of Miis, Achievements (called "Honours") and an online Pictochat-esque instant messaging app.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles