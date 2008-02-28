Disney Forms Ultimate Band

With the Wii release of Rock Band hovering off in the distance without a release date, Disney Interactive Studios seeks to fulfill the dreams of Nintendo gamers' rock star fantasies next holiday season with Ultimate Band for the Wii and Nintendo DS. Ultimate band does away with the need for costly peripherals by using the Wii controllers or DS stylus in lieu of musical instruments. The Wii version allows you to play drums, bass, guitar, or even be the front man - which is interesting considering there is no microphone in the Wiimote. Other than the control differences the game sounds just like Rock Band. Your band starts off playing in your garage and works its way up to a huge international arena, unlocking a variety of songs from the "biggest names in rock, alternative, popular, emo and indie rock music" along the way.

BURBANK, Calif. - (February 27, 2008) - Disney Interactive Studios announced today, Ultimate Band, an all new music experience for fans of the Wii™ home video game system and Nintendo DS™. Gamers and music lovers of all ages will realize their dream of becoming a rock legend when they build their own band or jam alone, all fueled only by the power of the Wii controllers and the DS stylus. Disney is working with some of the very biggest names in rock, alternative, popular, emo and indie rock music, allowing band mates to play sets from a broad selection of current hits and all-time rock favorites. Friends and families can rock out on guitar, bass, drums or as the front man.

"Ultimate Band invites kids, tweens and teens to join in the jam session," said Craig Relyea, senior vice president, global marketing, Disney Interactive Studios. "And whether they choose guitar, drums, bass or front man, members don't need to buy costly, single-function peripherals to play their way through Ultimate Band's deep song list, dynamic venues, and customizable characters. The Wii Remote™ and DS stylus are the only tools they'll need to reach rock stardom in Ultimate Band."

Working with leading London-based music consultants, Radial Music, Disney has chosen to combine familiar classics with today's hottest songs in creating Ultimate Band - a product with global appeal across all age groups. Instantly-recognizable songs from classic rock to current hit singles will bring players together for endless hours of entertainment.

"Radial worked closely with Disney to compile the perfect song list for Ultimate Band," said David Hill of Radial Music. "With iconic songs from every decade since the 60s, these games feature music for everyone."

Ultimate Band, being developed by Fall Line Studio in Salt Lake City, UT, is slated for release during the 2008 holiday season. When Disney formed Fall Line Studio in November, 2006, Ultimate Band was the first project the team began building. Fall Line Studio's focus is to develop Wii and Nintendo DS games based on new intellectual property, Disney brands (with Disney/Walden Media's The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian on the Nintendo DS being its first release), and innovative new technologies such as DGamer which will provide a fun, connected game community for Disney video game fans.

Ultimate Band for Wii allows players to live the life of a rock star, by advancing their music careers and popularity from playing in a neighborhood garage to performing in front of an international audience at a world famous venue. Ultimate Band utilizes the innovative Wii Remote and Nunchuk™ to give fans the ability to play the drums, bass guitar, lead guitar, or take on the role of the front man. Players can also create and customize characters that reflect their own unique personalities and attributes. Along the way, players will unlock new songs, venues, and accessories that can be used to customize their band members.

Ultimate Band for Nintendo DS is a rhythm-based music game with a built-in recording studio. Players can jam to current and classic songs using the drums, lead guitar, bass guitar, or rhythm guitar. Players can also create their own original songs using the DS touchscreen and stylus to lay down tracks for each instrument and apply creative mixing effects. Ultimate Band for Nintendo DS will also include DGamer functionality which will allow players to engage with others in a secure online community via their DS (Wi-Fi or ad hoc) or computer.

Ultimate Band will be rated E10+ (anticipated) and available this holiday season for Wii and Nintendo DS.