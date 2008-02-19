Do People Still Accidently Throw Their Wii-motes?

People are still having problems operating their Wiis? Apparently! While we were under the impression most had figured out that a simple wrist flick would suffice, Baltimore news station ABC 2 drops this bombshell: Some people are getting HURT while playing with their Nintendo Wii. From the ABC piece, complete with bad Wii puns and everything:

But as ABC2 News Investigator Joce Sterman found out, it also shows you there's a big difference between playing the game on the field and in your living room. The grace, the skill. There's a reason the professionals are getting paid to play. It's simply not as easy as it looks. And as we've found, there's a big difference between reality and wii-ality...

Welcome to 2006! The piece even has helpful tips like "take a break while playing" or "don't let go." Some people call this "advice," but we'll dub it "common sense." So, thanks!

