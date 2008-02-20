Does PM Kevin Rudd's Son Play World of Warcraft?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

krudd_wow.jpgOkay, ignore the babysitter nonsense and focus on the picture (replicated here if your clicking finger has cramped). If you check out young Marcus Rudd on the left you'll notice he's wearing a Leeory Jenkins T-shirt.

Apparently the picture was originally published on page two of a recent Daily Telegraph.

Who is this Leeroy Jenkins? From what we can gather, he's one of the biggest WoW memes to grace the Internet.

First of all - props to you Marcus. I certainly don't have the sack to wear anything even remotely that geeky outdoors, except for maybe corduroys. Secondly, does the lad play World of Warcraft? Fourteen is definitely the right age, and ten million or so players leaves plenty of opportunity as far as sheer numbers are concerned.

If you're reading this Marcus, let us know your choice of MMO poison. Otherwise, bask in the holy light of your new-found semi-celebrity status.

Public pays for Kevin Rudd babysitter [News.com.au, thanks Owen][Picture]

Comments

  • Allen Guest

    When my friend and I created new characters on the Oceanic realm "Nagrand" around the time of the federal election, there was a character named Kevinrüdd who was in the guild. It created much controversy, annoyance and amusement (mostly annoyance).

    We joked that this character must've been his kid.

    0
  • Aimless Guest

    Wow... even then, he still doesn't beat out his dad as geekiest looking.

    0
  • Tolrs Guest

    I think we should lobby Kevin Rudd's Kid to get an R rating for video games in Australia. This guy could be our spokesperson. Also, to discuss the story from news.com.au a 14 yr old really doesn't need a babysitter.

    0
  • Matthew Guest

    Give me the Leeroy Jenkins shirt over a pair of corduroys anyday :P

    And yes, I agree a 14 yr old doesn't need a babysitter.

    0
  • ZeUberHippyVanDriver Guest

    You mean they have the Internet at the lodge now and WoW! Teenagers Agggggh! I can see a very geeky senates estimates committee coming.

    0
  • Jank Venting Guest

    My girlfriend goes to school with the boy. I'll see if she can weedle it out of him

    0
  • Mentoes Guest

    Kevin does have a Wii after all.

    0
  • nomet Guest

    So it's a family of nerds, no wonder they want to build a national hi-speed broadband network...

    0
  • Sir Pooky Guest

    Ever since Jay-Jays released the "oldskool" range, I've seen plenty of people wearing Sonic or 1-up tees.
    It gives me a fuzzy feeling :)

    0
  • stiiixy Guest

    Nothing beats the likes of the classic Atari shirts from the '80's.

    Not even WoW.

    0
  • Marcus Rudd Guest

    Hey guys

    This is Marcus son of kevin, i am a level 56 gnome rogue on bath named Ministab:D

    i am not that kevvinrudd char u were talkin bout

    and i am currently saving for a Wii, if u think i am a fake think again. i have a large collection oof geeky T's 5 of them concerning World of Warcraft:P

    and the lodge has adsl 2:D

    pst Ministab on bathilius if u want a confirmation

    0
  • Marcus's Friend Guest

    Well,

    Im just posting to re assure you guys that it is Marcus. Let me re assure you this. He has shown me his awesome T's, and yes the Lodge has ADSL 2 which is pretty damn awesome!
    And he doesnt denie being a nerd, same here ;)!

    0
  • Another of Marcuses friends Guest

    Yeah i go to school with the guy. been to his hosue ect i have seen the T's pretty damn nerdy lol. he has a benie saying +5 to frost resistance lol
    i got a 70 pally on Barthilas name Ralfondo:)

    0
  • naomiyoum Guest

    I love Kevin Rudd you are the best also honourable

    0
  • Ministab Guest

    hey this is the real Ministab, i am not marcus rudd and please stop asking me about being the pm's son because i am not, the post up there was done by my friends trying to annoy me. just please stop psting me.

    0
  • epilogue @Epilogue

    I got to school with this guy. He is like 3 years below me ( him being in year 9 ). If you want to beat him up go to Radford College in canberra thats our school. :D

    0
  • Brian Guest

    No I'm the real ministab!

    Left sock plus Spider kneecap equals "The Fuck!"

    0
  • gabe Guest

    marcs a nerd~!
    lolololololololololololololol.
    i on the other hand, am loved by every boidy at radford!

    0
  • gabe lover Guest

    i agree with gabe!
    he is the most loved guy at radford!
    along with his friend robbie and their little bitch ross.

    0
    • Name Guest

      Ross.C isn't a little poo

      0
  • Max Chesterton Guest

    marcus rudd plays runescape and on wow he is called marcus 1

    0

