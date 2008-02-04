The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Does Portal's Success Herald Industry Shift?

companioncube.jpg In addition to have spawned more cakes, crafts, and covers than you can shake a stick at, Portal may spawn quite a bit more than esoterica. From the low budget production to the delivery method, could more quirky sleeper hits be on the horizon?

Given that it was widely downloaded on Steam, the proprietary game delivery service of Portal developer Valve, it's hard to get exact unit sales. From a business point of view, however, its profit margin is easily better than AAA hardcore titles that require tens of millions to develop — by contrast, Valve developed Portal's gameplay from a freeware indie title made by some college kids the company subsequently hired, adding a quirky storyline and a series of puzzles with gradually increasing difficulty. "I think part of the reason we are doing episodic releases and smaller content releases is to allow us to take some of the risk out of the schedule and instead put it into the gameplay," Valve's Gabe Newell once explained in an interview.

Maybe, maybe not — but it's certainly hard to ignore a game that's been so popular without being any of the things people usually associate with blockbusters.

Does Portal's Success Presage Game Industry Shift? [GigaOM]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles