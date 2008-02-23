Dojo Dump: GDC Tardiness Edition

I didn't forget to do the Dojo Dump! It's just a little late. Had to go play Street Fighter IV, you see, and certain things simply must take priority. With the Smash Bros. Dojo coming closer and closer to ceasing daily updates, a good amount of hidden content is taking priority. So be warned, spoiler freaks, secret characters and stages await. Still, there are plenty of details left to creep out, so there's interesting reading ahead.

If you want something spoiler-free, but still Super Smash Bros. Brawl related, make sure you read the liveblog of Masahiro Sakurai's GDC session on designing SSBB posted earlier today. It was pretty neat! Anyway, on with the Dump!