Dojo Dump: Zero Suit Friday

Hey, did you hear? Super Smash Bros. Brawl sold about a bazillion copies in Japan in its debut week. 820,000 is a bazillion, right? With all those copies out there, you're sure to run into some spoilers eventually, if you haven't already gorged on every Brawl detail leaked from before the Japanese release. Still, we'll do our best to keep it spoiler free, but I can't speak for the commenters. This week's additions to the official Smash Bros. web site includes a profile on one hidden character, a bunch of assist trophies and one character's Final Smash. I think you can guess who it is. If not, make your way to the rest of the Dojo Dump and catch up.