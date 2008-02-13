Don't Forget, You Can Play GameCube Games on the Wii

Best thing about the Wii: It has a GameCube in it! So players who busied themselves with the PlayStation 2 or the Xbox, have a chance to catch up and get to know the little Nintendo cube. Sure, the GC didn't sell so well in its run, but that doesn't mean the console didn't have its fair share of strong titles. Over at blog Infendo, they have a nice round-up of GameCube exclusives you might've missed. Or hey, you might've totally not missed them! They are:
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Walker
Beyond Good and Evil
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader
Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem
Super Mario Sunshin
Super Smash Bros. Melee
Metroid Prime
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
Pikmin
Pikmin 2
Mario Kart: Double Dash!!
F-Zero GX
Donkey Kong Jungle Beat
Killer 7
Any thing missing? And keep in mind, these are exclusives we're talking about.
I think the problem is finding these game in stores.