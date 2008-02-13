Don't Forget, You Can Play GameCube Games on the Wii

Best thing about the Wii: It has a GameCube in it! So players who busied themselves with the PlayStation 2 or the Xbox, have a chance to catch up and get to know the little Nintendo cube. Sure, the GC didn't sell so well in its run, but that doesn't mean the console didn't have its fair share of strong titles. Over at blog Infendo, they have a nice round-up of GameCube exclusives you might've missed. Or hey, you might've totally not missed them! They are:

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Walker

Beyond Good and Evil

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader

Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem

Super Mario Sunshin

Super Smash Bros. Melee

Metroid Prime

Metroid Prime 2: Echoes

Pikmin

Pikmin 2

Mario Kart: Double Dash!!

F-Zero GX

Donkey Kong Jungle Beat

Killer 7

Any thing missing? And keep in mind, these are exclusives we're talking about.

