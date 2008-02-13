Don't Forget, You Can Play GameCube Games on the Wii

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Best thing about the Wii: It has a GameCube in it! So players who busied themselves with the PlayStation 2 or the Xbox, have a chance to catch up and get to know the little Nintendo cube. Sure, the GC didn't sell so well in its run, but that doesn't mean the console didn't have its fair share of strong titles. Over at blog Infendo, they have a nice round-up of GameCube exclusives you might've missed. Or hey, you might've totally not missed them! They are:

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Walker
Beyond Good and Evil
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader
Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem
Super Mario Sunshin
Super Smash Bros. Melee
Metroid Prime
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
Pikmin
Pikmin 2
Mario Kart: Double Dash!!
F-Zero GX
Donkey Kong Jungle Beat
Killer 7

Any thing missing? And keep in mind, these are exclusives we're talking about.
GameCube for Nintendo Newcomers [Infendo][Pic]

Comments

  • gbboy Guest

    I think the problem is finding these game in stores.

    0
  • Kindred Guest

    I wasn't aware Beyond Good and Evil was an exclusive.

    0
  • pedantics @Ped

    Viewtiful Joe (wound up on PS2 as well - but so did Beyond Good and Evil and that's already on the list!)
    Soul Calibur II (well, Link's exclusive - and it's easily the best version)
    Baten Kaitos
    Animal Crossing
    Doshin the Giant

    0
  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    They forgot Skies of Arcadia and probably a few other RPGs.

    0
  • Mitch @Midda

    Beyond Good and Evil wasn't Gamecube exclusive. It was most certainly an awesome game, but I'm pretty sure it was on all three consoles at the time. At the very least, I know it's on PC.

    0
  • Paulus Guest

    Ah, dudes, Killer 7 was on PS2, and Beyond Good and Evil was on Xbox and PS2. Skies of Arcadia was on Dreamcast as well, Rob Jedi.

    0
  • Rhys Guest

    It's almost impossible to find gamecube games in Aus. these days. The general lineup consists of Pokemon Stadium and XD, Batallion Wars, Zelda TP, and a bunch of generic sports titles. You can count 'em all on your hands and the worst part of it is that they havn't dropped from the 90-100 dollar price range. It's just stupid. Best bet is probably e-bay.

    0
  • AJ Guest

    Beyond Good & Evil and also Killer 7 aren't exclusive titles. You can get both on PS2 , and Beyond Good & Evil is on Xbox and PC as well.

    Skies of Arcadia isn't exclusive, it was/is a Dreamcast game. Soul Calibur 2 is also on Dreamcast and every bit as good as the 'cube version.

    0

