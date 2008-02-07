Capcom is on a roll, a money making roll. The Osaka-based publisher posted its third quarter financial results, which show a 4.8 percent rise over the previous year. The cause? Capcom says its games are doing quite well, especially Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles — which we mentioned earlier. The publisher took over US $US 484 million in the three month period that ended last December. Sales are up 4.8 percent! In summary: People are buying Capcom's stuff, and Capcom is rich.
Don't Worry, Capcom Is Doing Well
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink