Don't Worry, Capcom Is Doing Well

Capcom is on a roll, a money making roll. The Osaka-based publisher posted its third quarter financial results, which show a 4.8 percent rise over the previous year. The cause? Capcom says its games are doing quite well, especially Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles — which we mentioned earlier. The publisher took over US $US 484 million in the three month period that ended last December. Sales are up 4.8 percent! In summary: People are buying Capcom's stuff, and Capcom is rich.