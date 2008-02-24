The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Double Fusion CEO Shreds His Way To The Top

President and CEO of Double Fusion, Jonathan Epstein put all the other GDC rock gods to shame this week at IBM's Guitar Hero Competition. Epstein won the $US 1,500 grand prize with his face melting rendition of Eric Johnson's White Cliffs of Dover. According tho the short press release, you can challenge Epstein to an epic battle of the bands by going to Double Fusion's website. I went there myself and didn't really see a place to sign up per se, but I suppose an email will do nicely. Just don't count on wrestling that $US 1,500 from him. I think the title will be the best you can hope for.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles