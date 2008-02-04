Download a 360 Theme and Win... Another Xbox

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

oceanicbanner.jpg Xbox is running an interesting contest through their website. Anyone who downloads the free Oceanic Airlines theme on XBLM between now and Feb. 10 will automatically be entered in a contest to win an Xbox 360. The prize package will also include 12 month Xbox LIVE Gold membership, 1600 MS points and an extra special something from ABC and Oceanic Airlines. Six people will win the grand prize with an additional three people winning that extra special something from ABC. Be sure that your Xbox LIVE info is updated with your current info or you will be disqualified. And in case you're wondering what the hell Oceanic Airlines is, it is the disastrous faux airline used in ABC's show LOST. (Contest for US only)

Taking You Places You Never Imagined Sweepstakes [Xbox.com]
[via Major Nelson]

