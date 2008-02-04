Dragon Quest IX "Almost Finished"

It's been over a year and some change that Dragon Quest IX: Defenders of the Starry Sky was first announced for the DS &mdash and about a half a year that it was announced the game would be delayed to 2008. When talking about Square Enix's M&A business strategy, company honcho Yoichiro Wada tells Bloomberg:

It's almost finished... The balance of single play and multiplayer is very important... Because it's such a big title, we didn't want to rush it out.

Fair enough! We're patient. We can wait.

