Drawn To Life: Great Success, Coming To Wii

THQ president and CEO Brian Farrell dropped word today, via quarterly earnings conference call, that Nintendo DS platformer Drawn To Life—which I was bit "meh" on— would be coming to the Wii. Farrell didn't specify a port or a sequel, instead saying that the publisher planned to "extend the brand to the Wii." The 5TH Cell developed DS game appears to have been a hit for THQ, with execs boasting of hundreds of thousands of copies sold worldwide. Drawn To Life also appears to have boosted the publisher's DS take, up some 94% over the previous year. Here's to hoping the team can duplicate the success with a Wii-mote.