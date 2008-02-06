Drawn To Life: Great Success, Coming To Wii

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

THQ president and CEO Brian Farrell dropped word today, via quarterly earnings conference call, that Nintendo DS platformer Drawn To Life—which I was bit "meh" on— would be coming to the Wii. Farrell didn't specify a port or a sequel, instead saying that the publisher planned to "extend the brand to the Wii." The 5TH Cell developed DS game appears to have been a hit for THQ, with execs boasting of hundreds of thousands of copies sold worldwide. Drawn To Life also appears to have boosted the publisher's DS take, up some 94% over the previous year. Here's to hoping the team can duplicate the success with a Wii-mote.

