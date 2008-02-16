Dream On With Guitar Hero: Aerosmith

Aerosmith sure does love their video games. First they take down a corrupt government in Midway's Revolution X, and now they're getting an entire installment of Guitar Hero to themselves! Activision just announced Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, a version of the bestselling title that features songs from the 38-year-old band, as well as a selection of music from bands that have either toured with or been inspired by them. Why Aerosmith? Just ask front man and rabid chapstick consumer Steven Tyler:
"Any band that can go from 'Don't Want to Miss A Thing' (Aerosmith's #1 smash hit) to the ass-kicking 'Sweet Emotion' to the cheekiness of 'Love in an Elevator,' to the classic ballad 'Dream On' shows why Activision chose us to headline this game based on the diversity of the Aerosmith catalog. Not only is songwriting a bitch, but then it goes and has puppies."
Steven Tyler is awesome. What the hell does that last line even mean? No clue, but Liv Tyler's dad said it so I'm all about it. That bitch had puppies!
In honor of the announcement, Activision is releasing a free track for Guitar Hero III. Aerosmith's classic Dream On will be available for download February 16th through the 18th via Xbox Live or the PlayStation Network.
This marks an interesting new direction for the Guitar Hero franchise, and a slightly risky one for Activision. Sure, Aerosmith has sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, but not necessarily to people apt to pick up a video game. It could be a big success, or it could be Marky Mark: Make My Video. Possibly a bad example, but I really think Mark Wahlberg needs to be reminded about that whole Funky Bunch thing now and again to keep him humble.
SANTA MONICA, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Fire up the fret board, crank the amp to 11 and get ready to rock this way with Activision, Inc.'s (Nasdaq:ATVI) Guitar Hero®: Aerosmith®, the first game built around the legendary music of America's Greatest Rock 'N Roll Band: Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer. Slated for release this June, this latest installment from the franchise with the #1 best-selling video game in 2007, puts players in the shoes of Perry (guitar), Whitford (guitar) and Hamilton (bass), as they rock out alongside frontman Tyler and drummer Kramer. Gamers will experience Aerosmith's GRAMMY® winning career, from their first gig to becoming rock royalty, in a way that no other entertainment vehicle offers.
To celebrate this historic, ground-breaking collaboration, Guitar Hero® III: Legends of Rock fans will have the opportunity to download and jam to Aerosmith's "Dream On." The song will be available for free from February 16-18 on Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION®Store for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. For more information, please visit www.guitarhero.com.
"Having a game built around Aerosmith has been a huge honor and really a great experience for us," says Joe Perry. "We've put a lot of ideas into the game so that fans can have fun interacting with our music, getting inside our body of work and learning about the band's history."
Steven Tyler says, "Any band that can go from 'Don't Want to Miss A Thing' (Aerosmith's #1 smash hit) to the ass-kicking 'Sweet Emotion' to the cheekiness of 'Love in an Elevator,' to the classic ballad 'Dream On' shows why Activision chose us to headline this game based on the diversity of the Aerosmith catalog. Not only is songwriting a bitch, but then it goes and has puppies."
Perry adds, "On a larger scale, it's cool for us to be pioneers helping to rebuild the music industry through a format like video games. It's great for rock since the record companies are struggling to make sense of how things are changing. Fans want to get and experience music in new formats—and there are going to be some of them who will play the game, then pick up the guitar for real and start bands. It's what's happening now, and it's only going to build more momentum in the future. It's a massive change for the music business."
"We are extremely excited that Aerosmith chose to team up with Guitar Hero, bringing one of the world's all-time best-selling artists together with one of the biggest video game brands, to deliver a new and unique interactive way for our customers to connect with artists and their music," said Dusty Welch, head of publishing for Activision/RedOctane. "This partnership will give Aerosmith, a band that has sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, a powerful and innovative platform to reach their fans and new audiences."
Guitar Hero: Aerosmith brings these quintessential rock legends to the interactive realm to create the ultimate gaming experience. As fans progress through their careers in the game, they can rock out to scores of Aerosmith's greatest hits, as well as songs from celebrated artists that the band has either performed with or has been inspired by in some way. Venues from historical moments during the band's illustrious career offer the experience of "sweet emotion" and further capture the essence of the band's rise to fame.
Guitar Hero: Aerosmith is being developed by Neversoft Entertainment for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. The Wii™ version is being developed by Vicarious Visions. The PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system version is being developed by Budcat. The game is not yet rated by the ESRB.
