Dream On With Guitar Hero: Aerosmith

Aerosmith sure does love their video games. First they take down a corrupt government in Midway's Revolution X, and now they're getting an entire installment of Guitar Hero to themselves! Activision just announced Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, a version of the bestselling title that features songs from the 38-year-old band, as well as a selection of music from bands that have either toured with or been inspired by them. Why Aerosmith? Just ask front man and rabid chapstick consumer Steven Tyler:

"Any band that can go from 'Don't Want to Miss A Thing' (Aerosmith's #1 smash hit) to the ass-kicking 'Sweet Emotion' to the cheekiness of 'Love in an Elevator,' to the classic ballad 'Dream On' shows why Activision chose us to headline this game based on the diversity of the Aerosmith catalog. Not only is songwriting a bitch, but then it goes and has puppies."

Steven Tyler is awesome. What the hell does that last line even mean? No clue, but Liv Tyler's dad said it so I'm all about it. That bitch had puppies!

In honor of the announcement, Activision is releasing a free track for Guitar Hero III. Aerosmith's classic Dream On will be available for download February 16th through the 18th via Xbox Live or the PlayStation Network.

This marks an interesting new direction for the Guitar Hero franchise, and a slightly risky one for Activision. Sure, Aerosmith has sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, but not necessarily to people apt to pick up a video game. It could be a big success, or it could be Marky Mark: Make My Video. Possibly a bad example, but I really think Mark Wahlberg needs to be reminded about that whole Funky Bunch thing now and again to keep him humble.