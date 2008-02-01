Dreams Of Halo Wars PC, Shot Down, Trampled, Exploded

Yesterday we posted the rumour that Halo Wars might be coming to PC and offer cross-platform multiplayer with 360 players. We figured that given Ensemble Studios' PC heritage and the mouse/keyboard RTS experience drawing in computer gamers, maybe the rumor had some merit. We've since talked to Microsoft, and here is their "Dear John" letter response to the rumor.

Halo Wars" is being developed from the bottom up for the Xbox 360 and its control scheme to ensure that we deliver a groundbreaking console RTS experience. Given that, we have no plans to develop "Halo Wars" for Windows Vista at this time.

Sorry PC readers. But it probably would have been like 2 years late anyway.