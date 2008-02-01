The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Dreams Of Halo Wars PC, Shot Down, Trampled, Exploded

Picture%2022.pngYesterday we posted the rumour that Halo Wars might be coming to PC and offer cross-platform multiplayer with 360 players. We figured that given Ensemble Studios' PC heritage and the mouse/keyboard RTS experience drawing in computer gamers, maybe the rumor had some merit. We've since talked to Microsoft, and here is their "Dear John" letter response to the rumor.

Halo Wars" is being developed from the bottom up for the Xbox 360 and its control scheme to ensure that we deliver a groundbreaking console RTS experience. Given that, we have no plans to develop "Halo Wars" for Windows Vista at this time.

Sorry PC readers. But it probably would have been like 2 years late anyway.

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Huge Halo fan, but this game has nothing special going for it if it's not made by Bungie. Why SHOULD we put up with dodgy controls at all, let alone if it's not the original developer? Really the only thing this has goig for it at the moment it's by a developer that HAS proven themselves, just with other games.

