Drink Up The Evangelion Maids!

How can Neon Genesis Evangelion coffee be improved? You guessed it, maids! Japanese beverage company UCC first released an Evangelion coffee way back in 1997 and did a follow-up last year. This time around, the cans feature characters Rei and Asuka, Evangelion's main female pilots, in maid outfits. Though! These cans will only be sold at pachinko parlors (and probably only at pachinko parlors with Evangelion pachinko machines). Branding at it's best — or worse, depending on how you look at it. Just take it as proof that, yes, maids really do make everything better.
UCC Coffee [Techinsight Japan via Anime News Network]

