Drop Forget to Expunge the Bad Ones!

Don't forget! Monday is our favorite Kotakuday, Ban Monday. For those who don't know, here's how it's gonna go down: Next Monday, send us the commenter page for anyone that should get the axe. No, wait. Send it to Witzbold! That's his job. You can put in your request at [email protected]. Though! No ban gloating. Gloating leads to Ban Hammer backfire, which could cause you to get the boot. This is how the world ends, you know, not with a bang, but with a thud. Delightful!