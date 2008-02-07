DS Game Wants You To Cry, Cry, Cry

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Crazy DS game time! Bandai Namco are releasing a game that encourages players to cry. It's a weepy game. Called 99 Tears, the story is set in a fictional city where the inhabitants have forgotten how to cry. The game analyses the player's personality and selects one of 200 tear jerkers to make players cry. During the game, players will read 99 of them. Apparently, players are supposed to read them right at the end of the day and then cry. We know that crying is actually healthy and that Japanese do cry (lots!), but is there some sort of weepy trend nobody's told us about?
