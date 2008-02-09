DS Lite Cover Made of SNAKE Skin

Plastic DS Lite covers are so pedestrian. Boring, even! Here's a snake skin DS Lite cover. Yes, SNAKE SKIN. And you can even buy it for ¥12,800 (US $120). They really should've called this the DSssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss.
Snake Skin [Mayumi Hasegawa via Gizmodo Japan]
