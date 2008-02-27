The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

DualShock 3 Dated For US

We have more word from retailer conference Destination PlayStation: the DualShock 3—you know, that DualShock we've been waiting for since the PS3's launch—has gotten a US release date.

Set to launch April 15th for $US 54.99, it's slated to coincide with the release of GT5 Prologue. Oh yes, feel those engines roar through your controller and make your SIXAXIS-wielding friends envious...like they're just playing a video game or something.

