The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

E For All Returning In October, PAX Gets August All To Itself

Sure, it attracted 18,000 people last year, but with a planned move to August 28-30 - ie the same time as PAX - this year's show was always going to struggle. Which is probably why the show's organizers have announced that the 2008 E for All will instead be taking place between October 3-5. They're trying to spin this as "a decision that reflects the great success of the last year's event — also held in October — as well as the positive feedback from exhibitors and attendees about the Fall timing", and if that's what helps them get to sleep at night, then that's what counts.
E For All 2008 No Longer Competing With PAX [Game|Life]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles