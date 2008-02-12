E For All Returning In October, PAX Gets August All To Itself

Sure, it attracted 18,000 people last year, but with a planned move to August 28-30 - ie the same time as PAX - this year's show was always going to struggle. Which is probably why the show's organizers have announced that the 2008 E for All will instead be taking place between October 3-5. They're trying to spin this as "a decision that reflects the great success of the last year's event — also held in October — as well as the positive feedback from exhibitors and attendees about the Fall timing", and if that's what helps them get to sleep at night, then that's what counts.

E For All 2008 No Longer Competing With PAX [Game|Life]