EA Aiming For The Casual Sports Gamer

Peter Moore gets it. When Facebreaker was announced, Fahey and I both reacted with glee—EA was taking a much need step back from simulation, offering sports games again at last. Now Moore explains that games like Facebreaker are just part of a newly focused EA:

There will be more announcements that will be, if you will, licensed intellectual property that will be looking at the more casual consumer that we see as a bigger force in the business...we think there's a different type of consumer that...doesn't want the authentic simulation game that we currently offer.

This is good, good news. Hey EA, do you remember your Mutant League brand, perchance?

Moore: We must do better on Wii and DS [MCV]

