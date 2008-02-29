EA Aren't The Only Ones Trying To Buy Take-Two

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Why, Take-Two, you hussy! Here EA were, thinking they were the only ones vying for your affections, when from out of nowhere, you reveal that EA aren't the only ones. There are others. Scandalous! Take-Two aren't revealing just who these others are, however, and won't unless they are "legally required to do so". All they are saying is that there are others, and that at the moment, they're no more than "informal indications of interest in a business combination." Which may be true, I don't know, but from here that all sounds like a convenient way to drive EA's offering price up by a few bucks.
Take-Two Reports Other Buyout Offers [AP][Pic]

