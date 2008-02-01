EA Breaks Faces With Facebreaker

Let's get Ready To Rumble! At least rent a copy of it if you can find it to prepare yourself for EA's latest sports franchise, Facebreaker. It's a return to the more arcadey days of the boxing genre in development for the Wii, PS3, and Xbox 360 - and it's got our old friend Peter Moore ready to kick some serious ass.
"FaceBreaker reinvigorates one of the great genres in sports videogames. Arcade boxing takes me back to my roots in this industry, and this game signals our shift to adding more approachable fun to our product lineup. In no time at all, you'll be picking up the controllers and knocking your opponent around the ring, smashing faces, and having a riot."
I have to agree...EA Sports was sort of lacking in the approachable fun department, and nothing says approachable fun like a bunch of regional sterotypes pummeling each other with real-time facial deformation. A Latin lover named Romeo and a Russian demolitions expert named Molotov? Why not a British coal miner named Limey, or a French baker named Croissant? The possibilities are endless! Use the comments section to come up with your own stereotyped cartoon boxer!
"We're very excited to announce FaceBreaker, an all-new franchise from EA SPORTS that is fun, fresh and innovative," said Peter Moore, president, EA SPORTS. "FaceBreaker reinvigorates one of the great genres in sports videogames. Arcade boxing takes me back to my roots in this industry, and this game signals our shift to adding more approachable fun to our product lineup. In no time at all, you'll be picking up the controllers and knocking your opponent around the ring, smashing faces, and having a riot."
The renaissance of the arcade boxing genre is upon us. Created by the same team that developed the award-winning Fight Night Round 3, FaceBreaker offers irreverent fun, immersive gameplay and eye-popping stylized graphics. In this in-your-face, arcade world full of ego-wielding characters, each boxer comes to life with unique attributes and distinct personal style, including Romeo, a Latin lover known for his pelvic thrusts, and Molotov, an oversized Russian demolitions expert with a penchant for fighting dirty. Add a little personal motivation to your fight by uploading a photo of your face to create a realistic likeness using Photo Game Face, and go toe-to-toe with a real-life friend or foe.
Laugh out loud as you pummel your opponent with a barrage of blows to the face and watch in satisfaction as your progress is illustrated by real-time facial deformation. With haymakers, face shots and body blows, wait for the right moment to drop a super punch to make your presence known. Taunt your adversaries and flaunt your talent, by tying one hand behind your back to add ultimate humiliation to your bout. In FaceBreaker, it just feels good to rearrange your opponent's face.
