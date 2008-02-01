EA Breaks Faces With Facebreaker

Let's get Ready To Rumble! At least rent a copy of it if you can find it to prepare yourself for EA's latest sports franchise, Facebreaker. It's a return to the more arcadey days of the boxing genre in development for the Wii, PS3, and Xbox 360 - and it's got our old friend Peter Moore ready to kick some serious ass.

"FaceBreaker reinvigorates one of the great genres in sports videogames. Arcade boxing takes me back to my roots in this industry, and this game signals our shift to adding more approachable fun to our product lineup. In no time at all, you'll be picking up the controllers and knocking your opponent around the ring, smashing faces, and having a riot."

I have to agree...EA Sports was sort of lacking in the approachable fun department, and nothing says approachable fun like a bunch of regional sterotypes pummeling each other with real-time facial deformation. A Latin lover named Romeo and a Russian demolitions expert named Molotov? Why not a British coal miner named Limey, or a French baker named Croissant? The possibilities are endless! Use the comments section to come up with your own stereotyped cartoon boxer!