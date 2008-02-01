EA "Bullish" on Spore, Planned "Before The Holidays"

Ah, Spore. When the hell are you going to come out and play? Will Wright and his team have been working on it for eons. That's okay, because, hey, we'd rather have it done than half-done. But Electronic Arts says it's planned for "before the holidays" and that the company is "bullish." From the investors conference call today, EA says:

2008 is going to be a very strong year for Electronic Arts. Whether we are talking about Spore, which has been talked about for a long time. Personally played the software, it is very impressive.

I'm excited about Spore, but think EA really dropped the ball with how the marketing's been handled. The game was announced way too early, and one can only keep up the excitement so long, you know?

