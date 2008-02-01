The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

EA "Bullish" on Spore, Planned "Before The Holidays"

willwright1spore.jpg Ah, Spore. When the hell are you going to come out and play? Will Wright and his team have been working on it for eons. That's okay, because, hey, we'd rather have it done than half-done. But Electronic Arts says it's planned for "before the holidays" and that the company is "bullish." From the investors conference call today, EA says:

2008 is going to be a very strong year for Electronic Arts. Whether we are talking about Spore, which has been talked about for a long time. Personally played the software, it is very impressive.

I'm excited about Spore, but think EA really dropped the ball with how the marketing's been handled. The game was announced way too early, and one can only keep up the excitement so long, you know?
Investor Call [EA]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles